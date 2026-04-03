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Trump Jr. on Bitcoin
April 3, 2026 9:15 AM 2 min read

Trump Sons-Backed Drone Company Is Pitching Gulf States Under Iranian Attack — And Ethics Questions Are Starting To Mount

A drone maker backed by President Donald Trump’s two oldest sons is actively marketing its defense technology to Gulf countries currently under Iranian attack and dependent on U.S. military protection led by their father.

“Our team is doing many demos across the Middle East right now for our interceptors,” Velicovich said. “We have very incredible tech that can save lives.” He declined to name the specific countries.

Ethics Alarm

US–Iran War Escalation

Path To Public Markets

The deal positions Powerus to compete for a $1.1 billion Pentagon program to build domestic armed drone manufacturing capacity following the Trump administration’s ban on Chinese drone imports.

Eric Trump has not shied from the investment. “I am incredibly proud to invest in companies I believe in,” he said. “Drones are clearly the wave of the future.”

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Credit: Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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