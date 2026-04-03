DuckDuckGo Targets Bezos' "Privacy Fortress"

On Wednesday, DuckDuckGo highlighted Bezos' Beverly Hills estate, noting its towering fence and extravagant security.

"Privacy Icon #1: Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos has one of the tallest fences in the United States surrounding his Beverly Hills home so nobody can see in. Talk about a hedge fund!" the company tweeted.

DuckDuckGo also poked fun at the billionaire, saying, "Kinda ironic since Amazon sells millions of devices that can see and hear into yours."

Bezos' compound, reportedly worth $175 million, includes the tallest residential fence in the area. As per several media reports, it exceeds local height restrictions, requiring him to pay a $1,000 monthly fine.

Zuckerberg's Multi-Million Dollar Neighborhood Takeover

The following day, DuckDuckGo turned its attention to Zuckerberg.

Privacy Icon #2: Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg spent over $100 million buying the houses around his Palo Alto home so nobody could spy on him. Now that’s what I call a privacy setting!" the company tweeted.

Adding, "Wonder how much of Facebook’s $200B in revenue they would lose if they cared as much about privacy as Mark?"

According to a New York Times report, Zuckerberg has acquired at least 11 homes in the Crescent Park neighborhood, often paying double or triple market value.

The purchases have disrupted the once-tranquil neighborhood, which was known for its close-knit community and tree-lined streets.

Residents have reported an increased security presence, including cameras and private guards, though Meta maintains the measures are for credible safety threats.

Meta and Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image credit: Susan Mullane via Imagn Images