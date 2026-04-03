Industry experts are warning of rising cybersecurity risks from AI agents, saying these tools can identify and exploit system vulnerabilities faster and more persistently than human hackers.



Shlomo Kramer, founder and CEO of cybersecurity and networking company Cato Networks, told CNN, “The agentic attackers are coming. This is a watershed event in the history of cybersecurity.”

Experts warn that AI can both intensify existing risks and accelerate the creation of new software exploits, with Kramer cautioning that each new generation of models will bring more serious cybersecurity threats.

AI Threats Trigger Cybersecurity Concerns

OpenAI had also raised concerns in December about its upcoming models posing a “high” cybersecurity risk.

George Ralph, Global Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at RFA, echoed the same and told Benzinga that AI is heightening cybersecurity risks for private equity firms, making attacks more sophisticated and enabling even less-skilled hackers to carry out advanced scams.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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