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Self driving car on a road. Autonomous vehicle. Inside view.
April 3, 2026 7:43 AM 3 min read

Bullish On Self-Driving? Michael Saylor Outlines Three 'Perfect Products'—Here's What They Are

Bitcoin advocate and billionaire Michael Saylor, who is also the co-founder of software company Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), has outlined three “perfect” products in today’s world.

Three Perfect Products

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, Saylor shared his ideal list of products. “Three perfect products,” he said, “A car that drives you, A robot that serves you, An asset that pays you,” Saylor said in the post.

Saylor Backing Robotics, Self-Driving Cars?

Humanoid Robots In The US

Waymo Leads Self-Driving Race

Waymo is also targeting expanding into different cities across the world, with the Robotaxi operator having conducted tests for its system in London last year.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo Courtesy: Scharfsinn on Shutterstock

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