The gap between production and deliveries — roughly 50,000 vehicles — quietly raises questions about inventory build and underlying demand strength.

Model 3/Y Still Carry The Load

As expected, Tesla's core lineup did the heavy lifting.

The Model 3/Y accounted for 341,893 deliveries, making up the overwhelming majority of volumes, while higher-end models — including Model S, X, and Cybertruck — contributed just 16,130 units.

That mix tells a clear story: Tesla is still heavily reliant on its mass-market vehicles, with newer or premium segments yet to materially move the needle.

Energy storage, however, continues to be a bright spot, with 8.8 GWh deployed during the quarter — a segment increasingly viewed as Tesla's second growth engine.

Tesla Vs BYD: The Gap Is Showing

While Tesla's numbers remain substantial, the competitive backdrop is shifting fast.

That contrast is becoming harder to ignore: Tesla still dominates in brand and margins, but on pure volume growth, competitors are catching up — and in some cases, pulling ahead.

What's Next: Earnings Will Do The Talking

Tesla also disclosed that it will report full first quarter financials on April 22, where margins, pricing strategy, and demand signals will take center stage.

For now, the delivery print lands in an uncomfortable middle ground — not weak enough to trigger alarm, but not strong enough to silence the growing debate around slowing EV demand and rising competition.