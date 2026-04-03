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Tesla automobile dearship exterior and trademark logo.
April 3, 2026 6:07 AM 2 min read

Tesla's Delivery Miss Also Showed Elon Musk-Led EV Giant Hitting This Worrying Record

50,000 Unsold Vehicles

Following the data released by Tesla, which showcased that the automaker had sold 358,023 units in the first quarter of 2026 and produced 408,386 units, Business Insider reported that the 50,363 gap between the two figures showcased the automaker hitting a new record of unsold vehicles.

Experts Lament Falling Deliveries

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth, but fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: TSLA fell 5.42% to $360.59 at market close on Thursday, but gained 0.19% to $361.26 during the after-hours trading session.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo Courtesy: Ken Wolter on Shutterstock

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