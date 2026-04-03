Rivian Over Tesla

In a post on the social media platform X, Gerber lamented the pivot away from EVs to Physical AI by Tesla. “Sadly Tesla really isn't really in the EV/car business anymore,” he said, adding that there were talks of Tesla delivering 10-20 million electric vehicles at one point. He then said that the situation today was different and that Tesla can now “hope to be the 4th cab company” and pin hopes on the Optimus Humanoid Robot.

Gene Munster Weighs In On Tesla Deliveries Miss

Investor Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management also weighed in on Tesla’s delivery miss with his “Pressure Points” video.

Munster said that the EV giant’s stock was down because it “slightly missed March delivery expectations.” He then alluded that the miss wasn’t necessarily a headwind for the company, as the figure illustrated that there was an underlying demand. Munster outlined that Tesla’s deliveries “grew without the help of tax credits, and growth going forward should quicken.”

Gary Black Reaffirms Tesla Position Exit

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth.

Price Action: TSLA fell 5.42% to $360.59 at market close on Thursday, but gained 0.19% to $361.26 during the after-hours trading session.

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