Turning Smart Glasses Into Real-Time Eyes

"They tell me if there's a bin or a parked car," Reynolds said, adding that many also offer encouragement along the way. "They are not only my eyes but my cheerleaders too."

From Physical Guide To Global Network

Reynolds previously completed the London Marathon tethered to a guide runner. This time, he's replacing that with a distributed network of more than 100 volunteers organized with support from charity Fight for Sight.

To activate assistance, he simply says, "Hey Meta, come be my eyes," instantly connecting to someone who can help him navigate obstacles across the 26.2-mile course.

Raising Awareness Through Technology

Diagnosed with progressive vision loss more than a decade ago, Reynolds now describes his sight as "being underwater," seeing only shapes and shadows.

By day, he creates braille-based artwork to raise awareness about visual impairment.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone, took to X and shared the article.

Price Action: META closed at $574.46 on Thursday, down 0.82% and edged up 0.056% to $574.78 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Meta is in a downtrend across the short, medium and long-term, despite ranking in the 90th percentile for Quality.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Thrive Studios ID on Shutterstock.com