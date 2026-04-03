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Tesla automobile dearship exterior and trademark logo.
April 3, 2026 12:10 AM 2 min read

Gary Black Says Exiting Tesla Position Last Year Was The 'Right Call' Amid Q1 Delivery Miss: Took A Lot Of 'Grief' From The Bulls

Exiting Tesla Was The Right Call

Gary Black Slams Tesla’s Unsupervised Hype

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth, as well as a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA fell 5.42% to $360.59 at market close on Thursday, but gained 0.19% to $361.26 during the after-hours trading session.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo Courtesy: Ken Wolter on Shutterstock.com

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