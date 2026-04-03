Exiting Tesla Was The Right Call
Gary Black Slams Tesla’s Unsupervised Hype
According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth, as well as a favorable price trend in the Long term.
Price Action: TSLA fell 5.42% to $360.59 at market close on Thursday, but gained 0.19% to $361.26 during the after-hours trading session.
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