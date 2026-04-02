On Thursday, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) said it has appointed Amie Thuener as its next chief financial officer, effective June 12, as current CFO Kirsten Spears prepares to retire.

Leadership Transition At Broadcom

She will succeed Spears, who has led Broadcom's finance function since late 2020 and will remain as an adviser for nine months to support the transition.

In a statement, CEO Hock Tan said Thuener "will bring deep experience in financial reporting, corporate governance, AI-related transactions and leading complex, global organizations."

Strong Financial And Deal-Making Background

Before joining Alphabet, Thuener worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she served as a managing director focused on transaction and accounting advisory services.

Her appointment comes after a period of significant deal activity at Broadcom, including its $69 billion acquisition of VMware in 2023, completed under Spears' leadership.

AI Chip Growth Strategy And Market Opportunity

Broadcom has been ramping up its role in AI, working with clients such as Google and OpenAI to develop custom processors rather than building full AI chips on its own.

The company last month projected that its AI-related chip revenue could exceed $100 billion next year, driven by surging demand for custom silicon.

Price Action: AVGO shares rose 0.34% to close at $314.55 on Thursday and slipped 0.11% to $314.20 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, AVGO reflects strong long-term growth prospects, though its short- and mid-term performance appears weaker, while maintaining a high Quality rating in the 96th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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