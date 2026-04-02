Nvidia Collaboration
Separately, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has partnered with Google to optimize Gemma 4 for its GPUs, enabling high-performance, on-device AI across RTX PCs, DGX Spark systems and edge devices.
The collaboration enhances capabilities including reasoning, coding and multimodal processing while maintaining efficient offline performance.
Alphabet Technical Analysis
At $294.99, Alphabet is trading 0.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests near-term momentum has cooled. It's also 5% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is still in a digestion phase rather than a clean uptrend.
The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish with the MACD at -6.9310 versus a -6.1664 signal line, which is consistent with sellers having a slight edge right now. Even so, the stock remains 11.6% above its 200-day SMA, a sign the longer-term uptrend hasn't fully broken.
Alphabet is up 88.19% over the past 12 months, a backward-looking reminder that the bigger trend has been strong despite the recent pullback. Within the 52-week range ($140.53 to $349.00), the stock is well off the February peak but still far above last year's lows, which fits a "consolidation after a big run" setup.
- Key Resistance: $312.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled.
- Key Support: $294.00 — an area where buyers have tended to show up.
Alphabet Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: $2.67 (Down from $2.81 YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $100.77 Billion (Up from $90.23 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 27.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $378.47. Recent analyst moves include:
- Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers Target to $361.00) (April 2)
- Wells Fargo: Overweight (Raises Target to $397.00) (March 27)
- Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $400.00) (March 27)
Alphabet Top ETF Exposure
Significance: Because GOOGL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.
Price Action
GOOG Price Action: Alphabet shares were down 0.42% at $293.66 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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