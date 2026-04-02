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The longtime market pundit also jabbed at Microsoft's cultural appeal, quipping that most people use the company’s products at work, and if they are lucky, go home to use their Apple products.

Cramer's renewed criticism follows a string of similar comments earlier in March, when he questioned whether Microsoft's AI pivot was outpacing its product polish.

On Thursday morning, he doubled down on X, writing: "Now Microsoft is pushing me to Bing first thing. Really? How to send your stock lower in one easy lesson…"

But judging from the comments under that post, retail traders took the remarks as something very different — a contrarian buy signal.

Comments Section

Dozens of users replied with a familiar refrain, expecting the stock to make a bullish reversal after Cramer trashed the stock.

"Thank you for saving $MSFT, Jim," one user posted.

Another reply read,"Thank you Jim for your service," above a meme of a penguin riding a rocket.

Others joked that the "Inverse Cramer ETF" should load up on Microsoft shares immediately.

Cramer's track record has become something of a running meme in financial circles: when he publicly bashes a stock, online traders often joke that it's about to rally.

MSFT Outlook

Microsoft stock has had a rocky start to 2026 with shares down more than 23% year-to-date, per Benzinga Pro data.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts still back the long-term story — with a consensus price target of $592.59 based on the ratings of 35 analysts, according to Benzinga data.

So while Cramer may be "worried about the stock," meme traders see his skepticism as the best endorsement they could hope for. If history repeats, another rally could soon prove Cramer's critics right once again.

MSFT Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Microsoft stock was up 0.47% at $371.13 at the time of publication Thursday.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Gemini.