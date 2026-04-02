Microsoft Challenges OpenAI With Faster, In-House 'MAI' Models

Speech And Transcription Capabilities Advance

Voice And Image Models Target Scale And Creativity

MAI-Voice-1 enables developers to generate natural, expressive speech and create custom voices from short audio samples, producing 60 seconds of audio in 1 second while efficiently using the GPU. Alongside it, MAI-Image-2 boosts image generation speeds by at least two times while maintaining comparable quality. Microsoft designed the model for creative professionals, and companies like WPP are already using it at scale.

AI Strategy Focuses On Performance And Self-Sufficiency

Technical Analysis

At $370.44, Microsoft is trading 4.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend is still tilted lower. It's also 16.7% below its 100-day SMA, a sign the intermediate trend remains under pressure and rallies may face overhead supply.

Moving average structure is still a headwind: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross in January (50-day SMA falling below the 200-day SMA on January 21, 2026) is consistent with a longer downtrend that hasn't fully repaired. The stock is also sitting closer to the lower end of its 52-week range ($344.79 low to $555.45 high), which fits with the idea that sellers have controlled most of the past year's range.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish, with the MACD line at -12.3099 and the signal line at -11.0433, indicating downside momentum is still stronger than upside follow-through. That said, the stock is holding above nearby support, so traders often watch for momentum to stabilize before the price can reclaim key averages.

Key Resistance : $413.00 — a prior ceiling where rebounds have recently stalled.

: $413.00 — a prior ceiling where rebounds have recently stalled. Key Support: $355.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $4.07 (Up from $3.46 YoY)

: $4.07 (Up from $3.46 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $81.38 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion YoY)

: $81.38 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 23.1x (suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $595.79. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $510.00) (March 25)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $510.00) (March 25) B of A Securities : Buy (Target $500.00) (March 24)

: Buy (Target $500.00) (March 24) Stifel: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $392.00) (February 5)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MSFT carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

MSFT Stock Price Activity: Microsoft shares were up 0.26% at $370.31 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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