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The SpaceX headquarters facility in Hawthorne, California
April 2, 2026 10:10 AM 2 min read

SpaceX At $1.75 Trillion Could Expose How Overpriced Some Space Stocks Really Are

SpaceX at $1.75 trillion sounds like peak hype. It might actually be the moment the rest of the space trade gets a reality check.

110x Vs 452x — The Gap That Stands Out

At roughly $16 billion in revenue, SpaceX would list at about ~110x sales—rich, but backed by scale, profitability, and multiple growth engines.

Now, stack that against the field.

Then come the outliers.

That's not a premium. That's a disconnect.

Execution Vs Expectation

SpaceX already generates billions in revenue, is reportedly profitable, and controls core infrastructure—launch, deployment, and a growing recurring revenue stream from Starlink.

Most peers are still proving the model.

Some are pre-scale. Some are pre-profit. Others depend, directly or indirectly, on SpaceX itself. That makes the comparison harder to ignore.

The Benchmark That Changes Everything

If SpaceX lists anywhere near these levels, it won't just validate the sector—it will reset it.

Because the question shifts fast: why are smaller, unproven companies trading at higher multiples than the one actually delivering at scale?

That's where the pressure builds. In a market anchored at ~110x for execution, paying 300x–400x for potential starts to look less like optimism—and more like mispricing.

Photo: Wirestock Creators on Shutterstock.com

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