US Is Inviting Companies To Help Export AI Solutions As Tech Race Heats Up— Here's Why It Matters

The Commerce Department, on Wednesday, initiated a call for proposals to assist American companies to “deliver full-stack AI technology packages to international partners”. The submission window for applications is open until June 30.

Companies are expected to collaborate and present proposals for a bundled AI system that covers all key layers of the AI ecosystem—hardware and infrastructure, data pipelines, AI models, security, and end-use applications—delivered together for specific markets or industries.

AI Exports To Shape Sovereignty

The AI exports program is being framed as a way to advance "AI sovereignty" on U.S. terms, as countries seek greater control over how AI is developed, deployed, and regulated. It builds on President Donald Trump's July executive order directing the government to promote AI exports by aligning diplomacy with key markets and partnerships.

The order also mandates that companies disclose where hardware is manufactured, who will build and operate infrastructure such as data centers, detail cybersecurity safeguards for AI models, and identify their intended export destinations.

The Commerce Department began implementation of the order in October.

US-China AI Race Intensifies

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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