First-quarter sales rose 23.5%, accelerating from the previous quarter, while global deliveries are expected to rebound nearly 10% from last year’s slump tied to backlash against CEO Elon Musk’s political views, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Tesla is also expanding beyond EVs, focusing on solar energy, humanoid robots, and robotaxis, and is in talks to buy $2.9 billion in solar equipment from Chinese firms.

Technical Analysis

At $372.10, Tesla is trading 3.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend is still tilted lower. It’s also 12.3% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend has cooled since the prior upswing.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is at -10.4856 versus a -10.0806 signal line, a setup that leans bearish because downside momentum is still leading. That said, the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA (a golden-cross backdrop), even as the 20-day SMA sits below the 50-day SMA, which is consistent with a longer-term uptrend that’s currently under short-term pressure.

Key Resistance : $416.50 — a level where rebounds have recently struggled to push through.

: $416.50 — a level where rebounds have recently struggled to push through. Key Support: $325.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up during pullbacks.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 21, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 34 cents (Up from 27 cents YoY)

: 34 cents (Up from 27 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $22.85 Billion (Up from $19.34 Billion YoY)

: $22.85 Billion (Up from $19.34 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 353.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $418.28. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Lowers Target to $420.00) (March 31)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $420.00) (March 31) GLJ Research : Sell (Maintains Target to $24.86) (March 30)

: Sell (Maintains Target to $24.86) (March 30) Wedbush: Outperform (Maintains Target to $600.00) (March 27)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Tesla, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Tesla’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-led profile with neutral momentum and a very expensive valuation backdrop. For longer-term traders, that mix often means the chart can stay volatile unless momentum improves enough to justify the premium.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TSLA carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

TSLA Stock Price Activity: Tesla shares were down 2.38% at $372.18 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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