Gravity's Momentum Score Surges As Revenue Increases, Yoshinori Kitamura Named Co-CEO

Gravity Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares climbed as the company's momentum score jumped from 31.81 to 59.31, on a week-over-week basis.

AGM Approvals, Leadership Changes At Gravity

Gravity held its AGM in Seoul in March, approving financial statements for 2024 and 2025, reappointing ten directors, and adding independent director Yeong Ah Park.

Shareholders set a KRW 4 billion cap on directors' compensation and received the 2025 Annual Business Report.

After the AGM, Yoshinori Kitamura was reappointed chairman and named co-CEO alongside Hyun Chul Park, while stepping down as COO and CCO.

Audit committee members were also reappointed, maintaining governance continuity.

The latest Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings provide an updated look at GRVY's price trends, indicating that Gravity Co.'s medium- and long-term outlooks are positive, while the short-term trend remains negative.

Revenue Growth Driven By Global Ragnarok Games

Gravity Co. reported 2025 revenue of KRW 560.5 billion, up 11.9% from the previous year, driven by strong performance from new Ragnarok online and mobile games globally.

Higher costs, SG&A, and weaker non-operating income weighed on profits, but the company maintained a healthy cash and investment position.

The AGM approvals and leadership changes indicate that management is focusing on expanding its core IP internationally while ensuring board stability ahead of the full Korean IFRS filings planned for April 10, 2026.

Earlier this year, Rene Sellmann noted on X that Gravity exemplifies shifts in market structure.

What’s Happening With Gravity Co. Stock?

Gravity closed at $62.57, up 0.98% on Wednesday. The company’s stock is up 8.12% year-to-date.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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