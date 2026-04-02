Samsung Still Leads — But Foldable Rivals Are Closing In Fast

The firm reported on Thursday that the North American foldable smartphone market expanded 28% year-over-year in 2025, making it one of the fastest-growing regions globally.

Growing consumer awareness and improved accessibility drove demand as more OEMs introduced devices across the clamshell and book-type segments.

Competition Expands Beyond Samsung

Samsung remains the clear leader, capturing 51% of North America’s foldable smartphone shipments last year. However, intensifying competition has begun to chip away at its share.

The company continues to dominate the book-style segment, but its clamshell Galaxy Z Flip lineup is facing mounting pressure from Motorola. That challenge could deepen as Motorola prepares to launch its book-style Razr Fold this summer, setting up a more direct showdown with Samsung in both form factors.

Apple’s Entry Reshapes Strategy

Previously, Counterpoint said Apple is already influencing the market ahead of its foldable launch and projected it could capture 46% of the North American market share in 2026.

The firm attributed this positioning to Apple’s ecosystem and large-screen software capabilities, prompting rivals to shift toward larger, book-style foldables and refine their designs.

Growth Outlook Hinges On Market Shift

Counterpoint expects the foldable market to grow 20% year over year in 2026, but said Apple’s entry could determine how that growth is distributed.

While foldables currently account for just 1.6% of total smartphone shipments, OEMs are increasingly focusing on the segment to capture higher-margin opportunities.

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