Alibaba Rolls Out New Proprietary AI Model

All three models are closed-source, meaning developers cannot access or modify the underlying code. This approach contrasts with several Chinese AI developers, including MiniMax Group and DeepSeek, which typically open their models to drive broader adoption.

Shift Toward Monetization And Control

Alibaba is restructuring its AI strategy to generate revenue from its flagship technologies. While the company has historically built popularity through open-source Qwen models, it is now selectively moving toward proprietary offerings to retain control and charge users directly.

Technical Analysis

At $123.83, Alibaba was trading 4.45% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend still leaned downward. It was also trading 18.63% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remained under pressure after the recent pullback.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, showed -6.3426 versus a -6.6463 signal line, a setup that suggests downside momentum may be easing even as the broader trend remains weak. That “MACD above signal” configuration often appears when selling pressure starts to ease.

Key Resistance : $130.50 — near the 20-day EMA/SMA area where rebounds can stall.

: $130.50 — near the 20-day EMA/SMA area where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $95.50 — near the 52-week low zone where buyers previously defended the price.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 14, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.29 (Down from $1.73 YoY)

: $1.29 (Down from $1.73 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $35.35 Billion (Up from $32.58 Billion YoY)

: $35.35 Billion (Up from $32.58 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 22.1x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $182.21. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Positive (Lowers Target to $170.00) (March 26)

: Positive (Lowers Target to $170.00) (March 26) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $205.00) (March 20)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $205.00) (March 20) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $190.00) (March 20)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because BABA carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were down 2.25% at $120.95 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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