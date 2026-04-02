Gavin Newsom Hails Apple's '50 Years Of Innovation' As Tesla, Chevron, McKesson Leave California

Apple's Half-Century Milestone

On April 1, 2026, Apple celebrated 50 years since Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak launched the company from a California garage in 1976.

"For 50 years, @Apple has embodied and exemplified the best of California: ‘thinking different,' boldly innovating, and empowering people to not only dream, but do," Newsom said on X.

He added, "Thanks to innovators like Apple, California is proud to be the global leader in technology and creativity."

The Corporate Exodus From California

While Apple remains, numerous high-profile companies have relocated over the years due to high operating costs, strict regulations and business limitations.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) left for Texas in 2019 to improve efficiency and collaboration.

The departures highlight a growing tension between the state's innovation legacy and its business climate.

Sergey Brin, Peter Thiel And Others Scale Back In California

Meanwhile, David Sacks, who served as the White House AI and crypto czar under President Donald Trump and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel have also established new offices outside the state.

Price Action: Apple closed at $255.63, up 0.73% on Wedneday while at the pre-market trading on Thursday, it showed a decline to $253.73, down 0.74%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Apple shares rank low for value in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, indicating strong long-term growth but weaker short and mid-term performance, while the company's Quality rating sits in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Andrey-Bayda via Shutterstock