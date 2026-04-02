Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Hopes To Incorporate Tesla Robotaxis On Its Platform: 'It's A Great Car…'

Partnerships With Multiple Companies

“Just like we want every terrific licensed human driver on the platform, we’re going to want every terrific licensed robot driver on the platform as well,” he said during his appearance, adding that Uber would offer Robotaxis in over 15 different cities via its partnerships.

The CEO also expressed bullish sentiments regarding Uber’s Robotaxi goal. “We think that we will facilitate more autonomous and Robotaxi rides than anyone else in the world,” by 2029, he said.

Elon Musk And Tesla’s Vertical Approach

When asked whether he thinks Uber would offer Tesla Robotaxis on its platform, Khosrowshahi expressed optimism. He also shared that Elon Musk‘s approach to Robotaxis was vertical. “When the day comes when those Teslas are safe with a camera-only approach, we’d love to have those Teslas on our platform as well,” Khosrowshahi said.

He added that there were many Tesla vehicles already on the Uber platform and that some drivers used FSD when driving for Uber. “It’s a great car. It’s a safe car,” Khosrowshahi said, adding that Uber would “love to work with” Tesla, but it acknowledged that it remained to be decided.

It’s worth noting that Khosrowshahi had earlier expressed doubts about Tesla’s camera-only approach to self-driving, adding that a combination of LiDAR and camera-based technology was the right solution to autonomous vehicles.

Tesla’s FSD Criticism

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