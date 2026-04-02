Tesla Rival Rivian's US Sales Decline For Fourth Consecutive Month Ahead Of R2 Launch

Sales of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) fell consecutively for 4 months in the U.S. as the electric automaker gears up to launch the awaited R2 Crossover SUV.

Rivian Sales Fall For 4 Months

Rivian sales fell during the first quarter by over 26.5% YoY as the company sold 8,141 vehicles in Q1 2026 compared to the 11,070 units it delivered last year, according to a report by Electric Vehicles on Wednesday. During March, Rivian sold 2,925 units, an almost 1000 unit decline from the 3,910 units it sold in March 2025.

Rivian sold over 2,516 units in January and over 2,700 vehicles in February, with the report saying that the EV maker’s sales dropped to a new three-year low. The sales decline began in December last year.

Rivian’s R2 SUV

The news comes as Rivian’s R2 Crossover SUV aims to provide a sales boost to the company. Rivian currently offers the R1S and R1T in its lineup, which are premium vehicles priced above $70,000.

According to Rivian’s guidance for 2026 deliveries, the automaker expects anywhere from 62,000 to 67,000 total vehicles. Out of that figure, the company expects to sell 20,000 to 25,000 R2 vehicles. The R2’s Standard Trim, which will arrive next year, will command a price of $48,490.

Uber Robotaxi Deal

The automaker also unveiled its Universal Hands Free assisted driving system, which, the company says, can drive on over 3.5 million miles of roads across the U.S. and Canada where lanes are clearly marked.

Rivian will take on Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) system with its own LiDAR and camera-based approach to autonomous driving, sharing that the R2 would be fitted with LiDAR tech.

Rivian offers satisfactory Momentum and has a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: RIVN declined .073% to $14.94 at market close on Wednesday, but gained 0.25% to $14.98 during overnight trading.

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