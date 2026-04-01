Benzinga Pro data suggests their respective forward P/E ratios stand at 22.3x vs 21.4x (as on April 1)— flipping one of the market's most dominant narratives: that AI commands the richest valuations.

It’s Not Just Higher Oil Prices

At first glance, it looks like oil has overtaken AI. But the reality is more nuanced.

Nvidia's forward multiple has compressed as earnings expectations surge — the denominator is rising fast. In other words, the stock didn't get cheaper — the earnings caught up.

Exxon, meanwhile, hasn't seen that kind of growth acceleration. Its multiple reflects steady, predictable cash flows, not explosive upside.

Visibility Is Back In Focus

The crossover may be signaling a subtle shift.

Nvidia still represents one of the strongest structural growth stories in the market. But that growth now comes with very high expectations. Any slowdown in AI spending, or even a moderation in growth, becomes a risk.

Exxon offers something different: earnings visibility tied to commodity cycles and disciplined supply.

In this setup, the market may be assigning value not just to growth — but to certainty.

Rotation — Or Just Repricing?

This doesn't necessarily mean capital is leaving AI. Instead, it may reflect portfolio balancing — pairing high-growth exposure with cash-generating assets like energy.

Because the key takeaway isn't that Exxon has become a growth stock. It's that Nvidia's growth is no longer hypothetical — it's being priced, measured, and scrutinized in real time.

The result?

A valuation crossover that feels counterintuitive — but may simply reflect a market adjusting to reality.

Image: Image created using artificial intelligence via ChatGPT