Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) said on Monday it is positioning its processors at the core of next-generation space missions as NASA shifts toward sustained lunar and deep-space exploration.
With decades of flight heritage, the company's CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and adaptive SoCs enable real-time data processing and AI inference directly onboard spacecraft.
Its technology is already being used in missions such as Perseverance and OSIRIS-REx, while partners including Blue Origin and NEC are deploying AMD chips for lunar landers and satellite networks.
AMD said its radiation-tolerant systems reduce latency, improve resilience and support autonomous operations in extreme environments.
The company also highlighted its role in data-heavy missions like NISAR, where onboard processing helps filter and analyze large datasets before transmission to Earth, improving efficiency and accelerating insights.
Technical Analysis
AMD is trading 5.1% above its 20-day SMA, but 2.3% below its 100-day SMA, showing improving short-term traction while the intermediate trend still needs confirmation. Shares are up 105.96% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.
The RSI is at 49.56, in neutral territory, suggesting the stock isn't stretched after the latest push. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.1839 versus a signal line of -1.9478, a bullish configuration that points to improving upside momentum even though the MACD remains below zero.
RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.
- Key Resistance: $220.00
- Key Support: $190.50
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: $1.18 (Up from 96 cents YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $9.85 Billion (Up from $7.44 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 77.9x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $284.63. Recent analyst moves include:
- RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16)
- Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Raises Target to $240.00) (Feb. 25)
- RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Feb. 25)
Top ETF Exposure
Significance: Because AMD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.
Price Action
AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 4.33% at $212.23 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The rally is primarily driven by a broader surge in the semiconductor sector.
Shares of semiconductor companies are trading higher amid optimism that the Middle East conflict will come to a swifter conclusion, which may help assuage concerns that inflation and higher rates will affect demand.
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