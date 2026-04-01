Ondas Wraps Up World View Acquisition, Expands Reach In Defense Tech

The acquisition strengthens Ondas' multi-domain intelligence capabilities by adding stratospheric intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

• Ondas stock is trading in a tight range. Where are ONDS shares going?

Acquisition Overview and Capabilities

The deal extends Ondas' platform into high-altitude operations, integrating persistent sensing with its aerial and ground autonomous systems to enable continuous intelligence and real-time response.

World View's Stratollite® system adds long-endurance, wide-area coverage, complementing Ondas' drones, counter-UAS systems, and robotics. The combined platform also integrates with Palantir Technologies to deliver AI-driven data fusion and mission coordination.

Strategy, Positioning and Leadership Commentary

The acquisition expands Ondas' addressable market and strengthens its position in defense and security programs, supporting demand for integrated, software-defined ISR systems.

"This acquisition represents a defining step in building a next-generation ISR architecture," said Eric Brock, chairman and CEO of Ondas.

World View will operate within Ondas Autonomous Systems as the company advances its multi-domain ISR strategy.

Short Interests

Short interest in Ondas declined to 155.24 million shares from 157.78 million, representing 33.41% of the float.

With an average daily volume of 110.35 million shares, it would take about 1.41 days to cover — indicating high short interest but limited near-term squeeze pressure.

Technical Analysis

Ondas is currently trading 8.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 5.3% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness.

Over the past 12 months, shares have surged 735.45%, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week highs than lows, reflecting strong long-term momentum.

The RSI is at 42.45, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a value of -0.3396, below its signal line of -0.1356, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $10

: $10 Key Support: $9

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Ondas is slated to provide its next financial update on May 14 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (up from Loss of 15 cents)

: Loss of 4 cents (up from Loss of 15 cents) Revenue Estimate: $39.45 million (up from $4.25 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $15.56. Recent analyst moves include:

Northland Capital Markets : Outperform (Raises target to $18 on March 26)

: Outperform (Raises target to $18 on March 26) Needham : Buy (Maintains target to $23 on March 25)

: Buy (Maintains target to $23 on March 25) Needham: Buy (Raises target to $23 on March 24)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Ondas, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Strong (Score: 99.31) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Ondas’s Benzinga Edge signal points to a momentum-driven story, suggesting strong market-beating performance. The recent acquisition and positive analyst outlook further bolster its growth potential.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Ondas carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ONDS Stock Price Activity: Ondas shares were up 0.13% at $9.04 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock