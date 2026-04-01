Intel Spends $14 Billion To Reclaim Full Control Of Key Ireland 'AI Chip' Factory

• Intel shares are climbing with conviction. Why is INTC stock surging?

Intel Buys Back Stake In Ireland Fab

In 2024, Apollo-managed funds and affiliates acquired a 49% stake for $11.2 billion, providing Intel with equity-like capital and financial flexibility while preserving its balance sheet and funding key manufacturing initiatives.

Funding Plan And Strategic Importance

Intel will fund the repurchase using cash on hand and approximately $6.5 billion in new debt.

The company expects the deal to be accretive to ongoing earnings per share and to strengthen its credit profile from 2027 onward, while continuing to meet debt obligations due in 2026 and 2027.

Fab 34 in Ireland remains a key part of Intel’s global manufacturing network and product roadmap.

The facility produces chips using Intel 4 and Intel 3 process technologies, including Intel Core Ultra and Intel Xeon 6 processors, as the company continues to expand capacity to support AI-driven demand.

Intel held $14.27 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 27, 2025.

Technical Analysis

Intel is trading 6.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 11.9% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the bigger uptrend intact even as the short-term trend stabilizes. Shares are up 116.80% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

RSI is at 48.05, in neutral territory, suggesting the stock isn’t stretched after the recent rebound. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.6083, while the signal line is at -0.3795, keeping the indicator in a bearish configuration despite Wednesday’s strength.

The combination of neutral RSI (48.05) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $49

: $49 Key Support: $42.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $12.29 billion (Down from $12.67 billion year-over-year)

: $12.29 billion (Down from $12.67 billion year-over-year) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $44.50. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Initiated with Neutral (Target $45 on Feb. 13)

: Initiated with Neutral (Target $45 on Feb. 13) UBS : Neutral (Raises target to $52 on Jan. 23)

: Neutral (Raises target to $52 on Jan. 23) Citigroup: Neutral (Lowers target to $48 on Jan. 23)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Intel carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 9.23% at $48.21 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock