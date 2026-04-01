Visa Deploys AI Arsenal To End 'Billions Lost' In Disputes

The company said the solutions will help merchants, issuers and acquirers cut costs, automate workflows and improve customer experience as dispute volumes continue to rise.

Visa processed 106 million disputes globally in 2025, up 35% since 2019, highlighting growing pressure on financial institutions to modernize dispute management.

Technical Analysis

Visa is trading 1.1% below its 20-day SMA and 7.3% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the stock technically "under" key trend lines even with the premarket lift. Shares are down 12.74% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 41.97, which sits in neutral territory but still reflects softer demand than you'd typically see in a sustained uptrend. Meanwhile, MACD is at -5.1142, while the signal line is at -5.1660, a bullish configuration that suggests downside momentum is easing.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $326.00

: $326.00 Key Support: $303.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.09 (Up from $2.76 YoY)

: $3.09 (Up from $2.76 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $10.72 Billion (Up from $9.59 Billion YoY)

: $10.72 Billion (Up from $9.59 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 28.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $395.45. Recent analyst moves include:

Loop Capital : Initiated with Buy (Target $387.00) (March 31)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $387.00) (March 31) UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $390.00) (March 31)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $390.00) (March 31) Freedom Broker: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $375.00) (February 17)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because V carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

V Price Action: Visa shares were down 1.08% at $298.98 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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