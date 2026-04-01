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Minsk, Belarus - 11 December 2019 : Male hand hold Apple iphone pro and samsung galaxy s 10. Illustrative editorial
April 1, 2026 9:37 AM 2 min read

AI's Chip Appetite Is Squeezing The Global Smartphone Market— Analysts Warn Of 31% Shipment Slump Ahead

The international smartphone market is bracing for a potential 31% slump in shipments over the coming year, a consequence of escalating memory chip costs fueled by the demand from AI hyperscalers, according to Jeffries.

The firm noted a 70% quarter-on-quarter price surge in memory chips, driven by server-making companies’ increasing demand. The prices are projected to rise by an additional 50% in Q2 2026, Fortune reported on Wednesday.

Edison Lee, the China Head of Tech & Apple at Jefferies, shared this information with his team. Meanwhile, a note by Jefferies SVP Sonali Salgaonkar and her team revealed, “Post AI demand surge, servers are now 60-70% of offtake of memory chips vs. 30% earlier.”

Double-Digit Decline In Phone Market

Meanwhile, Counterpoint Research in the same month projected a 12% year-on-year decline in global smartphone shipments in 2026, calling it the "sharpest decline on record."

Qualcomm, Apple Face Near-Term Pressure

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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