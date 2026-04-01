That asymmetry is easy to miss — but hard to ignore once you see it.

Tesla Growth Flows Through Panasonic

Tesla still runs on a hybrid battery model.

Even as it builds in-house capacity, it continues to rely heavily on partners — Panasonic remains its “biggest strategic supplier” (per Tesla CEO Elon Musk) of high-performance cylindrical cells, especially in North America.

The two companies have spent years co-investing and scaling production together, creating deep operational ties.

So when Tesla expands — whether it's vehicles, infrastructure, or new markets like Japan — battery demand rises, and Panasonic participates directly, making it a leveraged play on Tesla's growth.

According to Nikkei Asia, Austin, Texas-based Tesla plans to double the number of its service centers in Japan to more than 30 in 2026.

The Gap Investors May Be Missing

BYD is a different story.

The company is vertically integrated, producing its own batteries — including its Blade battery — and even supplying cells to others. That makes it largely independent of third-party suppliers like Panasonic.

In fact, in some cases, BYD competes directly with Panasonic in the battery value chain, limiting any indirect upside.

The EV narrative is often framed as Tesla vs. BYD — which company sells more, which company grows faster.

But for Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic, the equation is simpler: every Tesla sold can drive revenue, but every BYD sold doesn't.

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