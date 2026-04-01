From Garage Beginnings to Global Tech Powerhouse

In 1976, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak turned a garage in California into the birthplace of Apple.

Wozniak had designed a computer circuit board for hobbyists and Jobs saw an opportunity to sell it commercially.

Apple Computer Inc. was officially incorporated the following year, setting the stage for decades of innovation.

To mark its 50th anniversary, Apple has refreshed its homepage with a special animation showcasing some of its most iconic products.

Celebrating Innovation with Iconic Products

The sketch-style video features the original Mac, iMac, iPod, App Store, Apple Watch, iPhone 17 Pro, Vision Pro and more in a creative, illustrative design.

The homepage states, "50 Years of Thinking Different At 50 years, it's only natural to look back. But Apple has always looked forward, building tools and delivering experiences that enrich people's lives. As we celebrate how far we've come, we're inspired by where we'll go — together."

A Financial Legacy That Matches Its Tech Impact

Apple's growth has been staggering. The company now has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion.

Its IPO on Dec. 12, 1980, was priced at $22 per share. A $1,000 investment at that time would today be worth approximately $2,537,900.

Looking Forward Amid AI Competition

The company, however, remains focused on delivering integrated hardware, software and services to maintain its edge.

Apple Stock Performance And Analyst Outlook

Year-to-date, Apple shares are down 6.35%, while in the past 12 months, it has gained 13.71%. In the past five years, Apple’s shares have been up by 106.33%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Apple currently has a consensus price target of $299.91, based on the ratings of 29 analysts. The three latest analyst ratings set the average price target at $338.33, implying a potential upside of 32.89% for Apple.

Apple shares score low on value in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, reflecting strong long-term growth but weaker performance over the short- and mid-term, while the company's Quality rating ranks in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Andrey-Bayda via Shutterstock