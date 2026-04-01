Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen says AI layoffs are mostly an excuse, arguing that most big companies are massively overstaffed and cutting jobs for other reasons.

AI Layoffs Are A Cover For Overstaffing, Andreessen Says

On Monday, in an interview on the 20VC podcast with Harry Stebbings, Andreessen, cofounder and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, dismissed fears that AI is driving mass job cuts.

"Essentially, every large company is overstaffed," he said.

He added, "It's at least overstaffed by 25%. I think most large companies are overstaffed by 50%. I think a lot of them are overstaffed by 75% and now they all have the silver bullet excuse, right? Ah, it’s AI."

Andreessen argued that many layoffs attributed to AI are actually the result of companies correcting overhiring that occurred during the pandemic.

"This entire labor displacement thing is 100% incorrect," he said.

He emphasized that AI is primarily boosting productivity for workers rather than replacing them, citing that most coders are using AI to take on more work, not fewer jobs.

AI Jobs Shift Sparks New Opportunities

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas said AI-driven layoffs offered workers a chance to leave unfulfilling jobs and start AI-powered ventures.

He noted that AI could displace jobs but also create opportunities for learning new tools and launching small businesses.

Last week, Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang said AI was advancing faster than expected, reshaping work and challenging the tax system.

He added that hiring had already slowed, with unemployment among recent college graduates matching or exceeding that of non-college graduates.

The company rolled out tools like "MyClaw" to streamline workflows, simplify structures, and support large language model development.

Bosworth emphasized unifying systems to enable employees to build AI tools efficiently, while CEO Mark Zuckerberg also developed an AI agent for his own work.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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