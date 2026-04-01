CEO C.C. Wei said in February the company aims to produce 3nm chips at the plant following a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The second fab is expected to have a monthly capacity of 15,000 12-inch wafers using 3nm technology, marking a shift from earlier plans focused on mature nodes, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
In 2024, Taiwan Semiconductor said total investment in its first and second Japan fabs would exceed $20 billion.
A Yomiuri report estimated the second plant could cost about $17 billion, though the company has not confirmed the figure.
The first Japan fab began volume production in late 2024.
Technical Analysis
TSM is trading 0.3% above its 20-day SMA, but 1.9% below its 50-day SMA, while still sitting 5.5% above its 100-day SMA—suggesting the longer-term uptrend is intact even as the intermediate trend is being tested.
Shares have gained 100.40% over the past 12 months, and the stock is closer to its 52-week highs than its lows, trading in the $134.25 to $390.20 range.
RSI is at 47.74, which sits in neutral territory and suggests consolidation rather than a strong trend day. Meanwhile, MACD is at -5.9455 and remains below its signal line at -4.3635, keeping bearish pressure in place until that spread starts to narrow.
The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range (47.74) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.
- Key Resistance: $380.00
- Key Support: $332.00
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 16, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: $3.27 (Up from $2.12 YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $35.40 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 32.7x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $401.67. Recent analyst moves include:
- DA Davidson: Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13)
- Barclays: Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16)
- TD Cowen: Hold (Raises Target to $370.00) (January 16)
Top ETF Exposure
Significance: Because TSM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.
Price Action
TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 1.59% at $343.31 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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