CEO C.C. Wei said in February the company aims to produce 3nm chips at the plant following a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The second fab is expected to have a monthly capacity of 15,000 12-inch wafers using 3nm technology, marking a shift from earlier plans focused on mature nodes, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

In 2024, Taiwan Semiconductor said total investment in its first and second Japan fabs would exceed $20 billion.

A Yomiuri report estimated the second plant could cost about $17 billion, though the company has not confirmed the figure.

The first Japan fab began volume production in late 2024.

Technical Analysis

TSM is trading 0.3% above its 20-day SMA, but 1.9% below its 50-day SMA, while still sitting 5.5% above its 100-day SMA—suggesting the longer-term uptrend is intact even as the intermediate trend is being tested.

Shares have gained 100.40% over the past 12 months, and the stock is closer to its 52-week highs than its lows, trading in the $134.25 to $390.20 range.

RSI is at 47.74, which sits in neutral territory and suggests consolidation rather than a strong trend day. Meanwhile, MACD is at -5.9455 and remains below its signal line at -4.3635, keeping bearish pressure in place until that spread starts to narrow.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range (47.74) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $380.00

: $380.00 Key Support: $332.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 16, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.27 (Up from $2.12 YoY)

: $3.27 (Up from $2.12 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $35.40 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY)

: $35.40 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 32.7x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $401.67. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13) Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16) TD Cowen: Hold (Raises Target to $370.00) (January 16)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TSM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 1.59% at $343.31 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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