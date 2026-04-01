Cumulative panel shipments for the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air through April 2026 are tracking modestly higher than prior generations, according to Counterpoint Research's Monthly Flagship Smartphone Display Tracker.

Shipments are up 2% compared with the iPhone 16 series over the same period in 2024-2025 and 3% higher than the iPhone 15 series during 2023-2024. The data suggests steady demand despite ongoing component cost pressures, particularly in memory.

Premium Models Continue to Dominate Mix

The shipment mix remains skewed toward higher-end devices. Pro variants are expected to account for 66% of total iPhone 17 series panel shipments, broadly in line with the iPhone 16 Pro cycle.

Within the lineup, iPhone 17 Pro models are tracking at 28% of total shipments, slightly below the 29% share seen for the iPhone 16 Pro. Meanwhile, iPhone 17 Pro Max models are gaining share, accounting for 38% of shipments compared with 36% in the prior generation.

This shift indicates continued premiumization at the top end of the portfolio, even as Apple appears to moderate volumes for the standard Pro models.

iPhone Air Sees Early Contraction

Panel shipments for the iPhone Air model ceased in December 2025 and account for 7% of total shipments. The decline points to more cautious demand assumptions or tighter supply allocation for the model within Apple's broader portfolio strategy.

Technical Analysis

Apple stock was trading about 0.4% above its 20-day SMA ($253.97) but about 4.2% below its 100-day SMA ($265.76), a split that points to short-term stabilization inside a softer intermediate trend. Shares have gained 13.71% over the past 12 months, and the stock sat closer to its 52-week high ($288.62) than its 52-week low ($169.21).

The RSI was at 48.01, which kept momentum in neutral territory rather than signaling an overbought or oversold extreme. Meanwhile, MACD (-3.4262) was above its signal line (-3.5345) and posted a positive histogram (0.1084), suggesting that downside pressure had been easing, even though the MACD remained below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $255.00

: $255.00 Key Support: $248.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.93 (Up from $1.65 YoY)

: $1.93 (Up from $1.65 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $109.03 Billion (Up from $95.36 Billion YoY)

: $109.03 Billion (Up from $95.36 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 32.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $306.08. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $350.00) (March 31)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $350.00) (March 31) Morgan Stanley: Overweight (Maintains Target to $315.00) (March 23)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AAPL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 0.19% at $254.27 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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