Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Slams Apple For Removing VPN Apps In Russia: 'That's Not Cool'

On Tuesday, Telegram founder Pavel Durov highlighted reports that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had removed multiple VPN and proxy applications from its Russian App Store.

Apple Pulls VPN Apps Amid Rising Censorship

The affected apps, including Streisand, V2Box, v2RayTun and Happ Proxy Utility, allowed users to connect through private servers or configure custom proxies, giving them more control than mainstream VPNs, Russian tech outlet Kod Durova reported.

"Apple just banned several VPN apps from the Russian App Store — targeting those that helped users bypass Russia's DPI-based censorship. That's not cool, Applee," Durov wrote on X.

Delistings Affect Users' Access, Security Updates

Data from AppleCensorship, a platform tracking global App Store availability, confirmed the apps were removed not only in Russia but also in China, TechRadar reported.

While existing users can still access their installed apps, future updates, including essential security patches and new features, will no longer be available.

The move mirrors a broader crackdown in Russia following a 2024 law that criminalizes sharing methods to bypass internet restrictions.

Apple Earlier Removed 60+ VPN Apps In Russia

In 2024 alone, Apple reportedly delisted over 60 VPN apps from the Russian App Store, affecting popular services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Proton VPN.

Apple has historically defended such removals by citing legal obligations in countries where it operates.

Cupertino did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Unlike iOS users, Android users in Russia reportedly still have access to these VPN apps through Google Play.

Price Action: Apple closed at $253.79, up 2.90% on Tuesday and rose further in after-hours trading to $254.99, up 0.47%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Apple shares rank low on valuation in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, showing a strong long-term uptrend but underperforming in the short and mid-term periods, while the company's Quality rating sits in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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