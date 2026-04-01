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Elon Musk is the founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX. Elon Musk, SpaceX.
April 1, 2026 3:46 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk Says Outsider Status Key To SpaceX, Tesla's 'Radical' Breakthroughs: Insiders 'Would Have If They Could Have'

Elon Musk said Tuesday that being an outsider to both aerospace and auto manufacturing was precisely what allowed SpaceX and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to do what established rivals had not.

Musk Says Outsider Status Drove Breakthroughs

In a post on X, Musk shared a clip from a 2015 Tsinghua University interview and wrote, "Indeed, it was because I was not from the aerospace industry that SpaceX made such radical breakthroughs. Same for Tesla. Those in the industry would have if they could have."

Old Industry Rules Were Meant To Break

Musk's broader argument was that incumbents in aerospace and autos are often trapped by old assumptions, sprawling supplier networks and institutional inertia. That approach helped him question rules many veterans had long accepted, including the idea that rockets had to be disposable.

SpaceX says it "designs, manufactures and launches" its systems itself, and the company has made rapid reusability a core objective, a sharp break from the traditional expendable-launch model.

SpaceX And Tesla Shared Manufacturing Lessons

That outsider philosophy also shaped how SpaceX builds hardware. The company says it maximizes real-world testing to quickly demonstrate capabilities, identify issues and make design changes, reflecting a faster iteration cycle than the slower, more risk-averse approach long common in aerospace.

Musk has similarly pushed Tesla to rethink conventional manufacturing, with Reuters reporting that he believes the company must radically redesign how vehicles are built in order to lower costs and raise volume.

Photo Courtesy: Creative Salim on Shutterstock.com

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