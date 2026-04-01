The Ending Of An Era

In the early hours of Wednesday, Musk marked the occasion via a post on the social media platform X. “Custom orders of the Tesla Model S & X have come to an end,” he said in the post. He added that Tesla still had units left in the inventory. Tesla will host a ceremony for the outgoing models, Musk confirmed in the post.

“We will have an official ceremony to mark the ending of an era. I love those cars,” he said, sharing a picture of himself during the product launch of the vehicles 14 years ago.

Tesla Model S and Model X Inventory, History

It’s worth noting that the official Tesla website still shows several Model S and Model X units in inventory, which can be ordered by customers wanting to get their hands on the vehicles.

The All-Wheel Drive trims of both models are offered by Tesla with the Luxe package, which lets owners access the company’s Supercharger network for free and offers a free Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription.

However, it’s worth noting that many of the models shown on the website are being offered at a reduced price since they are demo vehicles.

The Model S and Model X were early models of the company, following the original Tesla Roadster. Tesla began deliveries of the Model S in 2012, offering the first 1,000 Model S units as a “Signature” limited edition trim level. Deliveries for the Model X, on the other hand, began in 2015 and used Falcon wing doors for the rear passengers.

Tesla’s Shift Towards AI, Autonomous Driving

A New Model On The Horizon?

Rumors suggest that the upcoming model could be a 3-row vehicle and would be in line with the leaked frame, which showed enhanced space in the rear.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth, as well as a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA slid 4.64% to $371.75 at market close on Tuesday, surging 0.87% further to $375.00 during the overnight trading session.

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