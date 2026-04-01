Tiger Woods said Tuesday evening that he will seek treatment and "focus on my health" after last week's rollover crash in Florida ended with his arrest on driving-under-the-influence charges, the latest setback for one of golf's biggest stars.

Affidavit Details Raise New Questions

The statement came hours after a newly released arrest affidavit showed deputies found two hydrocodone pills in Woods' pants pocket and said he appeared impaired after the crash.

According to the affidavit, Woods told authorities the crash happened after he looked down at his cellphone and changed the radio station, failing to notice a truck ahead had slowed. Deputies said he had "bloodshot" and "glassy" eyes, "extremely dilated" pupils and was "sweating profusely" while sitting in another air-conditioned vehicle after the wreck.

Woods was also described as lethargic and slow, and told officers, "I take a few," when asked about prescription medication.

Woods Steps Back To Seek Treatment

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods wrote on X after his lawyer entered a not guilty plea and requested a jury trial.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery." Woods added that he intends to return in a healthier and more focused place and asked for privacy for himself and his family.

The PGA Tour, in a public statement on Tuesday, said, "Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course," adding that its focus is on his health and well-being and that he has the tour's full support.

Crash Revives Past Troubles

The crash revived memories of Woods' February 2021 SUV rollover in Southern California, which badly injured his right leg and led to multiple surgeries, and of his 2017 DUI arrest in Florida, after which he entered treatment for prescription medication and sleep issues.

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