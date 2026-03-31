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March 31, 2026 2:50 PM 2 min read

Tech Stocks Rise On Iran De-Escalation Hopes

U.S. technology and semiconductor stocks rebounded Tuesday, signaling a revival in risk appetite as easing geopolitical tensions—particularly signs of a potential de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict—helped lift market sentiment.

Tech And Chip Stocks Rebound On De-Escalation Hopes

U.S. semiconductor and tech indexes, including the PHLX Semiconductor and the Nasdaq Composite, rebounded on Tuesday as investors reacted to signs that tensions in the Middle East could ease.

The indexes gained between 2%-3%

In the latest on the U.S.-Iran war, President Donald Trump hinted at ending the U.S. military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Big Tech And Chipmakers Lead Gains

Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet gained ~3%.

Price Action: Meta Platforms shares were up 6.50% at $551.79, Alphabet shares were up 4.76% at $277.69, Nvidia shares were up 4.95% at $167.11 and Amazon.com shares were up 3.84% at $208.67 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

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