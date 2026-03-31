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In two cryptic posts on X, Burry said "Shorts are not forever" and added that he woke up humming "Victorious March," a nod to the Amon Amarth metal track that fits neatly with the victory‑lap tone many investors read into his comments.

His timing comes as both Palantir and Nvidia have pulled back in 2026 after parabolic runs and despite still‑robust growth backdrops.

The Big Short 2.0

Burry first disclosed massive put positions against Palantir and Nvidia in late 2025, constructing what some dubbed his "Big Short 2.0" on the AI trade.

Scion's Q3 2025 filing showed roughly $900 million in notional Palantir exposure via puts, alongside a smaller but still substantial Nvidia put position, effectively betting on an AI bubble deflating.

Year‑to‑date, both stocks have backed off their 2025 peaks, giving bears some vindication on price action. Palantir stock has shed 20% this year and Nvidia is down nearly 9%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Yet much about Burry's actual profits or losses remains unknowable from the outside: regulatory filings don't reveal his intraday trading, whether he rolled strikes and expiries, trimmed size into strength or closed portions of the trade as volatility spiked.

Knowing the current price and that it is "down from the top" is not enough to conclude Burry definitively profited on every leg of his Palantir and Nvidia shorts, even if his posts suggest he believes the overall campaign is now in the black.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Gemini.