Aehr Test Systems Stock Gains On New Silicon Photonics Customer Win

The company received an initial order from a global networking customer for multiple test-and-burn-in systems supporting silicon photonics transceivers.

• Aehr Test System stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are AEHR shares rallying?

Systems and Delivery Timeline

The order includes equipment for engineering qualification and high-volume production, including FOX-XP and FOX-NP wafer-level burn-in systems.

Shipments are expected in the fiscal fourth quarter ending May 29, 2026. The customer indicated potential follow-on orders as it ramps up capacity.

Market Demand and Strategic Positioning

The customer is developing silicon photonics-based transceivers for high-speed fiber optic communication in hyperscale AI and cloud data centers, driven by rising bandwidth and efficiency requirements.

Aehr said the order highlights growing adoption of wafer-level burn-in in silicon photonics manufacturing and strengthens its position in this segment.

“Data center architectures are rapidly evolving as AI infrastructure scales, driving a major transition from traditional copper interconnects to fiber optic communication links to meet the increasing demands for bandwidth, latency, signal integrity, thermal performance, and power efficiency,” said Gayn Erickson, president and CEO of Aehr Test Systems.

“We believe this win positions Aehr to participate in what could be a significant multiyear expansion of silicon photonics production driven by the growth of fiber optic interconnects in hyperscale AI data centers.”

Technical Analysis

Aehr is trading 8% below its 20-day SMA ($37.74) but remains 23.2% above its 100-day SMA ($28.17). This indicates a still-constructive longer-term trend despite a recent pullback.

Shares have gained 379.29% over 12 months and trade closer to the $46.95 high than the $6.27 low.

RSI is at 40.50, in neutral territory, indicating the stock has cooled from early-March overbought levels. MACD stands at -0.1136, below its 1.0478 signal line, with a -1.1614 histogram.

This setup points to bearish momentum, even as the longer-term trend remains supported by higher averages.

The combination of neutral RSI (40.50) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $37.50

: $37.50 Key Support: $28.50

Earnings & Analyst

Aehr Test Systems is set to report earnings on April 7 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Down from 7 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 10 cents (Down from 7 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $11.67 million (Down from $18.31 million YoY)

: $11.67 million (Down from $18.31 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $29.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Freedom Broker : Hold (Raises target to $38 on March 5)

: Hold (Raises target to $38 on March 5) William Blair : Upgraded to Outperform on March 2)

: Upgraded to Outperform on March 2) Freedom Broker: Hold (Raises target to $24 on Feb. 13)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Aehr Test Systems, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.35) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market, consistent with its outsized 12-month run.

The Verdict: Aehr Test Systems’ Benzinga Edge signal points to a momentum-driven setup, led by price action and trend strength. With earnings approaching, that momentum could continue, but it would raise sensitivity to guidance. Demand commentary around silicon photonics and AI data center expansion will be closely watched.

Top ETF Exposure

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSE:ISMD): 0.39% Weight

Significance: Because Aehr Test Systems carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AEHR Stock Price Activity: Aehr Test Systems shares were up 14.39% at $34.45 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com