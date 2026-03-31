Taiwan Semiconductor Wins Approval For Ultra-Efficient AI Chip Mega-Factory In Japan

Government Clears 3nm Deployment in Japan Fab

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs approved the plan, allowing the facility to move forward with equipment installation and target operations in 2028 with a monthly capacity of 15,000 12-inch wafers, Focus Taiwan reported on Tuesday.

The ministry had previously authorized a $5.26 billion investment for the site in June 2024, originally intended to produce less advanced 6- to 12-nanometer chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor later revised its plans for the second fab, citing rising global demand for artificial intelligence, as noted during a February meeting between CEO C.C. Wei and Japan's prime minister.

Meanwhile, the company's first Kumamoto facility, operated by Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, began mass production in late 2024, focusing on 12nm to 28nm chips for automotive and industrial applications.

Global Expansion Strategy Gains Momentum

Taiwan Semiconductor is expanding its global manufacturing footprint beyond Taiwan by building advanced chip capacity in Japan and the U.S. to reduce geopolitical risk and meet rising AI-driven demand.

The company plans to deploy its 3-nanometer process at a new facility in Japan's Kumamoto region, helping diversify production, reduce reliance on Taiwan, and strengthen supply chain resilience. At the same time, it is accelerating its Arizona expansion, though most advanced chip production is expected to remain concentrated in Taiwan.

Technical Analysis

TSM is trading 5.3% below its 20-day SMA and essentially flat versus its 100-day SMA (about 0% above), which shows short-term pressure but a still-intact intermediate trend. Shares are up 94.60% over the past 12 months and are closer to their 52-week highs than their lows, trading in the $134.25 to $390.20 range.

The RSI is at 35.85, keeping momentum in the lower end of neutral and signaling sellers have had control recently without reaching "washed-out" conditions. The MACD is at -6.6516 and remains below its signal line at -3.9686, a bearish configuration that often caps upside until the spread narrows.

The combination of RSI in the 30-50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $380.00

: $380.00 Key Support: $319.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 16, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.27 (Up from $2.12 YoY)

: $3.27 (Up from $2.12 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $35.40 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY)

: $35.40 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 30.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $401.67. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13) Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16) TD Cowen: Hold (Raises Target to $370.00) (January 16)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TSM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

TSM Stock Price Activity: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 2.94% at $325.80 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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