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Snowflake
March 31, 2026 11:30 AM 3 min read

Snowflake Veteran Jonathan Beaulier Takes Reins As Revenue Chief

Beaulier, a company veteran since 2016, will lead Snowflake's revenue and go-to-market teams as the AI data cloud company advances its growth strategy.

Guidance Reaffirmed

Separately, Snowflake reaffirmed its guidance for the first quarter and full-year of fiscal 2027, maintaining the outlook it previously issued on February 25, 2026, alongside its fourth-quarter and full-year results.

On February 25, Snowflake reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results above expectations, posting $1.28 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, both exceeding analyst estimates. Total revenue and product revenue each grew 30% year-over-year, while remaining performance obligations rose 42% to $9.77 billion.

The company projected first-quarter product revenue of $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, representing about 27% year-over-year growth, and guided for an adjusted operating margin of 9% for the quarter and 12.5% for the full year.

Technical Analysis

Snowflake is trading 12.1% below its 20-day SMA and 27.7% below its 100-day SMA, keeping both the short- and intermediate-term trend pointed lower. Shares are up 2.96% over the past 12 months, but the stock is still positioned closer to its 52-week low than its high.

RSI is at 35.53, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward "weak momentum" rather than a clean oversold bounce setup. MACD is at -6.0191 and remains below its signal line at -4.3788, a bearish configuration that suggests downside pressure is still in control.

The combination of sub-50 RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with sellers still having the edge unless price can reclaim key trend levels.

  • Key Resistance: N/A
  • Key Support: $135.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 20, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: Loss of 5 cents (Down from 24 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $1.32 Billion (Up from $1.04 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E Ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $239.93. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Macquarie: Neutral (Lowers Target to $177.00) (February 26)
  • JP Morgan: Overweight (Lowers Target to $245.00) (February 26)
  • Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Lowers Target to $240.00) (February 26)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because SNOW carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

SNOW Price Action: Snowflake shares were down 2.90% at $149.21 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Grand Warszawski via Shutterstock

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