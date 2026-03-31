Strategic AI Infrastructure Partnership

The companies announced a strategic partnership to integrate Marvell into Nvidia's AI factory and AI-RAN ecosystem using NVLink Fusion, giving customers more flexibility to build next-generation AI infrastructure.

Nvidia also invested $2 billion in Marvell to deepen the collaboration.

Under the partnership, Marvell will supply custom XPUs and NVLink Fusion-compatible networking, while Nvidia will provide core technologies, including its CPU, networking, interconnect, and AI compute systems.

Together, they will enable customers to build a scalable, heterogeneous AI infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with Nvidia's broader ecosystem.

Expanding Into Networking and Telecom AI

The companies will also collaborate on silicon photonics and advanced optical interconnects, while working to transform telecom networks into AI-driven infrastructure through Nvidia's Aerial AI-RAN platform for 5G and 6G.

Technical Analysis

Marvell is trading 6.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 11.7% above its 100-day SMA, maintaining an intermediate-term uptrend despite recent consolidation. Shares are up 42.62% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

RSI is at 49.61, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the stock isn't stretched after the latest run. Meanwhile, MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 2.9245 above the signal line at 2.8254, and a positive histogram of 0.0991 points to improving upside momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI (around 50) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $103.00

: $103.00 Key Support: $85.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : N/A

: N/A Revenue Estimate : N/A

: N/A Valuation: P/E of 28.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $121.64. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $135.00) (Mar. 6)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $135.00) (Mar. 6) Craig-Hallum : Buy (Raises Target to $164.00) (Mar. 6)

: Buy (Raises Target to $164.00) (Mar. 6) B. Riley Securities: Buy (Raises Target to $135.00) (Mar. 6)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MRVL carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

MRVL Stock Price Activity: Marvell Technology shares were up 9.55% at $96.20 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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