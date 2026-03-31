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Bold portrait photo of warren buffett
March 31, 2026 9:46 AM 2 min read

Warren Buffett Says He'd Buy 'A Whole Lot' Of Apple If It Gets Cheaper— And He's Not Losing Sleep Over Cashing Out $100 Billion Stake

On Tuesday, the former CEO of Berkshire on Tuesday joined CNBC ‘Squawk Box' on the sidelines of the charity lunch auction with NBA superstar Stephen Curry. He lauded Apple CEO Tim Cook for his leadership at the tech giant.

Buffett suggested that Cook has outperformed the late Steve Jobs, Apple’s co-founder and former boss, describing Apple’s products as “remarkable” and voicing his confidence in the company’s future.

“I sold Apple Too Soon,” said Buffett, but added that he doesn’t regret it. Despite selling Apple stock worth $100 billion pre-tax last year, he emphasized that Apple remains Berkshire’s “largest single investment.”

Speaking about tech regulations, he expressed his belief that the U.S. government would not impose harsh rules on Big Tech firms, including Apple, as lawmakers would not want to “destroy” companies whose products they use.

Buffett Backs Apple Despite Stake Cuts

As for Tim Cook, Buffett has expressed his appreciation on many past occasions. In the 2025 annual shareholders meeting, he stated, “I’m somewhat embarrassed to say Tim Cook has made Berkshire a lot more money than I’ve ever made for Berkshire.” He added, “Nobody but Steve could have created Apple, but nobody but Tim could have developed it like it has.”

AAPL Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Apple declined 9.00%, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock

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