25-Minute Window

In a blog post published Monday, Arora said these AI models will be easily accessible to anyone possessing a credit card and a computer, thereby enabling even a single malicious actor to carry out campaigns that previously required entire teams.

The cybersecurity firm’s top boss said that companies' heavy reliance on multiple vendors and aging open-source dependencies creates a large attack surface, with new AI models increasingly adept at uncovering overlooked vulnerabilities.

AI-powered attacks could go from breach to data theft in just 25 minutes, while most firms take days to detect intrusions, stressing that no company—including AI data centers—is immune, he noted.

Fighting AI Threats With Smarter AI

However, Arora also sees potential for these models to be part of the defense. “The strategy is clear: we must fight AI with AI,” he said.

He emphasized the need for AI labs to release these capabilities responsibly and for defenders to swiftly leverage these capabilities.

"The stakes are high," he wrote. "The window to act is open, and we need to act swiftly with intent, together.

Arora Signals Confidence Amid Wider Sell-Off

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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