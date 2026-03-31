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Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Oracle Corporation location. Oracle offers technology and cloud based solutions IV
March 31, 2026 6:06 AM 2 min read

Oracle Targets Restaurant Industry With New AI Back Office Solution

This development comes as the broader market experienced gains on Monday, with the Technology sector rising 1.01%.

Details

Oracle and Oracle NetSuite on Tuesday unveiled Oracle NetSuite Restaurant Operations, an AI-powered platform designed to unify back-office functions for restaurants.

The solution centralizes inventory, procurement, scheduling, and financial data into one system, offering real-time insights and automation to improve efficiency and profitability. It integrates with Oracle Simphony Cloud and other POS systems, providing a single view of business performance.

The company said the platform helps reduce complexity, automate routine tasks, and support faster decision-making.

The solution is expected to roll out globally within 12 months, supporting more than 110 countries, 190 currencies, and 27 languages.

Technical Analysis

Oracle is trading 7.4% below its 20-day SMA and 22.9% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed lower despite the premarket bounce.

Shares are down 0.72% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week low ($118.86) than their 52-week high ($345.72).

The RSI is at 35.69, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward “washed out” conditions after the oversold reading on 2026-02-02. Meanwhile, MACD is at -4.0970 below its signal line at -2.9618, reinforcing bearish pressure with a negative histogram (-1.1352).

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

  • Key Resistance: $165.50
  • Key Support: $138.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Oracle is slated to provide its next financial update on June 10, 2026 (estimated).

  • EPS Estimate: $1.82 (Up from $1.70)
  • Revenue Estimate: $19.09 billion (Up from $15.90 billion)
  • Valuation: P/E of 24.9x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $249.08. Recent analyst moves include:

  • B of A Securities: Buy (Target $200.00) (Mar. 24)
  • Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (Mar. 16)
  • Guggenheim: Buy (Maintains Target to $400.00) (Mar. 13)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ORCL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ORCL Stock Price Activity: Oracle shares were up 1.17% at $140.42 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock 

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