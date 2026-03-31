The development is expected to create up to 700 construction jobs and about 100 permanent roles, while emphasizing low-carbon energy use and heat recovery to reduce emissions and local heating costs.

Technical Analysis

Nebius is trading 11.7% below its 20-day SMA and 2.7% below its 100-day SMA, indicating short-term weakness, even as the longer-term structure holds, with price still 7% above the 200-day SMA.

Shares are up 337.04% over the past 12 months, and the stock is closer to its 52-week highs than its lows, trading in the $18.31 to $141.10 range.

RSI is at 40.44, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward "cooling" momentum rather than strong accumulation. MACD is at 1.7858 and remains below the signal line at 4.1900, keeping bearish pressure in place as the histogram prints -2.4042.

The combination of RSI in the 30-50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $96.00

: $96.00 Key Support: $83.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 19, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 65 cents (Down from Loss of 39 cents YoY)

: Loss of 65 cents (Down from Loss of 39 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $364.96 million (Up from $55.30 million YoY)

: $364.96 million (Up from $55.30 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 804.9x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $164.40. Recent analyst moves include:

B of A Securities : Initiated with Buy (Target $150.00) (Mar. 24)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $150.00) (Mar. 24) DA Davidson : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16) BWS Financial: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16)

Price Action

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were up 3.19% at $95.20 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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