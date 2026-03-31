What's Going On With Alibaba Stock Tuesday?

Alibaba Unveils Advanced Multimodal AI Platform

Alibaba's Qwen team has introduced Qwen3.5-Omni, a multimodal AI model that processes text, images, audio, and video, Pandaily reported on Tuesday. The model supports a 256K context length and can handle more than 10 hours of audio and over 400 seconds of 720p video.

It offers improved multilingual capabilities, with speech recognition in 113 languages and speech generation in 36. New features include real-time interaction tools such as semantic interruption, voice cloning, and voice control, powered by Alibaba's ARIA technology.

Talent War Intensifies As Alibaba Expands AI Workforce

Alibaba is also stepping up efforts to secure top AI talent. The company is rapidly expanding its artificial intelligence hiring as global competition for talent intensifies, SCMP reported on Monday.

Alibaba said AI-related roles now make up more than 80% of its open positions, up from about 60% last year, spanning 16 business units, including Alibaba Cloud and chip arm T-Head.

It has also introduced seven new AI-focused roles in its campus recruitment program, including positions tied to agentic AI. The hiring push reflects Alibaba's broader shift toward becoming an AI-first company.

Recent talent moves have drawn attention, including the departure of Qwen technical lead Lin Junyang and the hiring of former Google researcher Zhou Hao, highlighting the growing battle for top AI expertise.

Technical Analysis

Alibaba is trading 7.1% below its 20-day SMA and 20.7% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down even after the recent bounce attempts. Shares are down 7.75% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 30.56, still in neutral territory but hovering just above oversold territory after the March 19 oversold reading (below 30). Meanwhile, MACD is at -6.8342 and below its signal line at -6.7729, a bearish alignment that suggests downside pressure is still winning the tug-of-war.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $139.00

: $139.00 Key Support: $121.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 14, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.29 (Down from $1.73 YoY)

: $1.29 (Down from $1.73 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $35.35 Billion (Up from $32.58 Billion YoY)

: $35.35 Billion (Up from $32.58 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 21.8x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $185.07. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Positive (Lowers Target to $170.00) (March 26)

: Positive (Lowers Target to $170.00) (March 26) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $205.00) (March 20)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $205.00) (March 20) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $190.00) (March 20)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because BABA carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were down 0.66% at $121.17 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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