Kevin O’Leary says a digital version of himself is becoming nearly indistinguishable from the real person, even as he argues artificial intelligence (AI) still cannot replicate the unpredictability behind true innovation.

AI Kevin Digital Twin

On Sunday, during an appearance on the "Iced Coffee Hour" podcast, the Shark Tank investor revealed he is developing an AI-powered replica called "AI Kevin," trained to mimic his voice, tone and communication style.

He explained that the tool studies variations in his voice across different moods and times of day.

He added, "My wife can still discern the difference on a screen, but in about a month she won't be able to," he said, adding that "the only thing now that is the slight tell is the voice intonation."

O'Leary described the technology as "incredible" and said he has begun using it, but pushed back on the idea that AI could fully replace his work or decision-making.

Recalling a recent creative idea related to a collectible card of Kobe Bryant, O'Leary said spontaneous inspiration remains uniquely human.

"Would AI ever do that? Probably not," he said.

While AI performs well when executing tasks, O'Leary said the human mind's unpredictability remains essential.

He argued that innovation often comes from random, nonlinear thinking that machines struggle to replicate, adding that AI-generated essays and music often feel "formulaic."

Earlier, O’Leary said AI was transforming business, but real success came from combining technology with critical thinking and storytelling.

He warned that leaders relying solely on AI risked irrelevance and stressed that execution and human insight remained key.

O'Leary also highlighted that creators who merged AI skills with persuasive communication could now earn hundreds of thousands annually, far exceeding traditional entry-level salaries, especially in marketing and customer acquisition.

He added that while AI can scale content creation, it still requires human judgment to produce meaningful results.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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