Could Tiger Woods Have Avoided Crash If He Was On FSD—Here's What Elon Musk Had To Say

Elon Musk Weighs In On Tiger Woods Crash In Florida

Investor Jason Calacanis took to the social media platform X on Monday, quoting a post by TMZ, jokingly shared that “Tiger could have been high AF and not flipped that car if he was using FSD!” He then reiterated that he wasn’t advising people to drive under the influence using FSD, but “a drunk person using FSD has got to be safer than a distracted person not using FSD!!”

Responding to Calacanis, Musk seemingly agreed with the investor. “True,” he said in his response.

FSD’s NHTSA Row, Experts Express Concern

Meanwhile, investor Ross Gerber, who is the co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, criticized the system for being at a level 2, which meant that it would still need human supervision and intervention.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth, as well as a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA slid 1.81% to $355.28 at market close on Monday, slipping 0.89% further to $352.12 during the overnight trading session.

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